BRIEF-Alamos Gold files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 mln
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Wix.Com Ltd :
* Wix reports strong third quarter 2016 results, exceeding expectations leading to significant increase in full year outlook
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $81 million - $82 million
* Sees fiscal year 2016 revenue between $287 million - $288 million
* Says added 174,000 net premium subscriptions in Q3 2016, a 40% increase over Q3 of 2015
* Q3 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.23
* Q3 revenue $75.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Jan 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly results that matched analysts' estimates, as it added more smartphone customers in a saturated wireless market, and said it was confident its deal to buy Time Warner Inc would be approved.