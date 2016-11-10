BRIEF-Citigroup announces about 663 mln euros redemption of notes due Nov 2017
* Cash redemption price payable for notes on redemption date will equal par plus EUR1.58 million in accrued and unpaid interest
Nov 10 Technip SA :
* Technip awarded umbilical supply contract in the USA
* Contract includes project management and manufacture of several kilometers of a static and dynamic unarmoured steel tube umbilical
* Technip umbilicals facility in Houston, Texas, will manufacture this prestigious project for high pressure field, which is scheduled to be completed in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cash redemption price payable for notes on redemption date will equal par plus EUR1.58 million in accrued and unpaid interest
* Plan to remove spent nuclear fuel from Fukushima Daiichi power plant hit by march 2011 tsunami postponed again due to delays in preparation
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage: