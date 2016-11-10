Nov 10 Technip SA :

* Technip awarded umbilical supply contract in the USA

* Contract includes project management and manufacture of several kilometers of a static and dynamic unarmoured steel tube umbilical

* Technip umbilicals facility in Houston, Texas, will manufacture this prestigious project for high pressure field, which is scheduled to be completed in 2017