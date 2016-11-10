BRIEF-Alamos Gold files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 mln
Nov 10 Perrigo Company Plc :
* Perrigo Company Plc announces appointment of two new independent directors to board
* Says announced appointment of independent directors Geoffrey M. Parker and Theodore R. Samuels to its board of directors
* Says current Perrigo board members, Michael Jandernoa and Gary Kunkle, have elected to not stand for reelection in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Jan 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly results that matched analysts' estimates, as it added more smartphone customers in a saturated wireless market, and said it was confident its deal to buy Time Warner Inc would be approved.