BRIEF-Alamos Gold files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 mln
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Perrigo Company Plc :
* Perrigo Company PLC reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Perrigo Company CEO - "We have made significant progress in our ongoing strategic portfolio review and are on track to complete it in Q1 of 2017"
* Q3 loss per share $8.76
* Q3 sales $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.28 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.85 to $7.15
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Jan 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly results that matched analysts' estimates, as it added more smartphone customers in a saturated wireless market, and said it was confident its deal to buy Time Warner Inc would be approved.