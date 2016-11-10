Nov 10 Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd :

* Santacruz Silver reports commencement of commercial production at Veta Grande Mine and third quarter 2016 production results

* Santacruz Silver Mining - Q3 silver production 76,168 ounces versus 164,467 ounces in Q3 2015

* Santacruz Silver Mining - Q3 gold production 86 ounces versus 109 ounces in Q3 2015

* Santacruz Silver Mining - Company is assessing other mineral prospects located in proximity to the Rosario Mine

* Santacruz Silver Mining - Significant increases in production are expected in 2017 from the Rosario Mine with the commencement of production at Veta Grande Mine