BRIEF-Vaalco Energy provides operational update
* Vaalco Energy provides operational update and posts new investor presentation to website
Nov 10 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd
* Magic reports record-breaking third quarter 2016 revenues
* Q3 revenue rose 20 percent to $54.5 million
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 earnings per share $0.09
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Vaalco Energy provides operational update and posts new investor presentation to website
* Bankwell Financial Group reports record fourth quarter and annual net income of $3.3 million or $0.43 per share and $12.4 million or $1.62 per share, respectively and declares first quarter dividend
Jan 25 Heinz ketchup maker Kraft Heinz Co and media mogul Oprah Winfrey said on Wednesday they would form a joint venture to develop a new line of food products in the United States.