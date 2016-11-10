BRIEF-Methanex reports Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Methanex reports higher fourth quarter 2016 earnings and record production and sales volume
Nov 10 Kombat Copper Inc
* Announces appointment of Brett Richards to board of directors and intention to change its name to "Trigon Metals Inc."
* Kombat Copper intends to complete private placement financing of up to 10 million common shares (on a post-consolidated basis) at a price of $0.50
* Intends to use net proceeds of financing to fund further exploration efforts at company's Kombat mine
* Kombat Copper announces consolidation, private placement financing and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teradyne reports record fourth quarter orders, fiscal year 2016 results, and increase in quarterly dividend
* BancorpSouth announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results; declares quarterly dividend