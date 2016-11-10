BRIEF-Methanex reports Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Methanex reports higher fourth quarter 2016 earnings and record production and sales volume
Nov 10 Nice Ltd
* Says Q4 2016 non-gaap total revenues are expected to be in a range of $320 million to $334 million
* Says full year 2016 non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $1,022 million to $1,036 million.
* Q3 2016 non-GAAP total revenues were $240.3 million, up 8.7 pct from $221.1 million for Q3 of 2015.
* Q3 2016 total revenues increased 7.3 pct to $237.2 million compared to $221.1 million for Q3 of 2015.
* Nice reports strong revenue and EPS growth for the third quarter 2016
* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.10 to $1.22
* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $3.53 to $3.65
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.83
* Q3 earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Methanex reports higher fourth quarter 2016 earnings and record production and sales volume
* Teradyne reports record fourth quarter orders, fiscal year 2016 results, and increase in quarterly dividend
* BancorpSouth announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results; declares quarterly dividend