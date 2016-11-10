Nov 10 Vecima Networks Inc

* Vecima reports Q1 fiscal 2017 results

* Vecima networks inc qtrly earnings per share $0.18

* Vecima networks inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Vecima networks inc says Vecima's outlook for fiscal 2017 remains unchanged

* Fy2017 revenue view C$90.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 sales C$85 million to C$95 million

* Q1 sales C$2.5 million