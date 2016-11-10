BRIEF-Methanex reports Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Methanex reports higher fourth quarter 2016 earnings and record production and sales volume
Nov 10 Vecima Networks Inc
* Vecima reports Q1 fiscal 2017 results
* Vecima networks inc qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Vecima networks inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Vecima networks inc says Vecima's outlook for fiscal 2017 remains unchanged
* Fy2017 revenue view C$90.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 sales C$85 million to C$95 million
* Q1 sales C$2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Methanex reports higher fourth quarter 2016 earnings and record production and sales volume
* Teradyne reports record fourth quarter orders, fiscal year 2016 results, and increase in quarterly dividend
* BancorpSouth announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results; declares quarterly dividend