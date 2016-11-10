BRIEF-Methanex reports Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Methanex reports higher fourth quarter 2016 earnings and record production and sales volume
Nov 10 Alamos Gold Inc
* Says expect strong free cash flow growth in q4 and into 2017
* Says remain well positioned to meet our full year production, cost and capital guidance
* Sees fy gold production between 370,000 ounces - 400,000 ounces
* Says aisc were lower in q3 of 2016, a trend which is expected to continue going forward
* Alamos reports third quarter 2016 results and provides exploration update at la yaqui
* Q3 earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 revenue $125.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teradyne reports record fourth quarter orders, fiscal year 2016 results, and increase in quarterly dividend
* BancorpSouth announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results; declares quarterly dividend