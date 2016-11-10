Nov 10 Alamos Gold Inc

* Says expect strong free cash flow growth in q4 and into 2017

* Says remain well positioned to meet our full year production, cost and capital guidance

* Sees fy gold production between 370,000 ounces - 400,000 ounces

* Says aisc were lower in q3 of 2016, a trend which is expected to continue going forward

* Alamos reports third quarter 2016 results and provides exploration update at la yaqui

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $125.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S