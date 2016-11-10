BRIEF-Methanex reports Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Methanex reports higher fourth quarter 2016 earnings and record production and sales volume
Nov 10 Chipmos Technologies Inc
* Chipmos technologies inc - qtrly net revenue of $160.4 million compared to $151.2 million
* Chipmos technologies inc - expects revenue for q4 of 2016 to be approximately flat to down in low single digits
* Chipmos technologies inc - operating expenses are expected to be approximately 11% to 14% of revenues in q4 of 2016
* Chipmos technologies inc - expects capex spending to be approximately us$35 million in q4 of 2016
* Chipmos reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Methanex reports higher fourth quarter 2016 earnings and record production and sales volume
* Teradyne reports record fourth quarter orders, fiscal year 2016 results, and increase in quarterly dividend
* BancorpSouth announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results; declares quarterly dividend