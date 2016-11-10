Nov 10 Advansix Inc

* Qtrly capital expenditures of $17.6 million, down $5.1 million versus prior year

* Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $90 million for full year 2016

* As a result of this incremental extended outage, expects impact to Q4 2016 pre-tax income to be in range of $20 to $25 million

* Advansix announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54

* Q3 sales fell 4 percent to $324 million