BRIEF-Methanex reports Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Methanex reports higher fourth quarter 2016 earnings and record production and sales volume
Nov 10 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04
* Qtrly reaffirms fy 2016 financial guidance
* Adaptimmune reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $2.4 million versus $4.9 million
* Q3 revenue view $5.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Methanex reports higher fourth quarter 2016 earnings and record production and sales volume
* Teradyne reports record fourth quarter orders, fiscal year 2016 results, and increase in quarterly dividend
* BancorpSouth announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results; declares quarterly dividend