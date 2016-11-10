BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 10 Histogenics Corp
* Believes its current cash position will fund its operations into middle of 2018
* Histogenics corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q3 loss per share $0.70
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mexico's Sigma to meet investors ahead of possible euro trade
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share