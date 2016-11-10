BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 10 Richmont Mines Inc
* Richmont mines inc says qtrly adjusted operating cash flow, per share $0.07
* Richmont mines inc says qtrly operating cash flow, per share $0.04
* Richmont mines reports third quarter financial results; pivotal quarter positions island gold for growth
* Q3 revenue c$31.2 million versus i/b/e/s view c$32.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mexico's Sigma to meet investors ahead of possible euro trade
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share