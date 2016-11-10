Nov 10 China Automotive Systems Inc

* Fy2016 revenue view $428.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* China automotive systems reports higher net sales and profit in the 2016 third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 sales rose 4.2 percent to $94.6 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: