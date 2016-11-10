Nov 10 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

* Adaptimmune reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $2.4 million versus $4.9 million

* Q3 revenue view $5.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss of $0.04 per ordinary share or loss of $0.26 per american depositary share

* Adaptimmune therapeutics plc - adaptimmune reaffirms financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: