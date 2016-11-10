BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 10 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
* Adaptimmune reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $2.4 million versus $4.9 million
* Q3 revenue view $5.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly loss of $0.04 per ordinary share or loss of $0.26 per american depositary share
* Adaptimmune therapeutics plc - adaptimmune reaffirms financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mexico's Sigma to meet investors ahead of possible euro trade
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share