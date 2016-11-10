BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 10 Sanchez Production Partners Lp
* Sanchez Production Partners Lp announces public offering of common units
* Sanchez Production Partners Lp - Underwritten public offering of 8.8 million common units representing limited partner interests in SPP
* Intends to use net proceeds received with offering to acquire a 50 percent equity interest in Carnero processing
* Sanchez Production Partners Lp - Priced public offering between $16 -$18 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mexico's Sigma to meet investors ahead of possible euro trade
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share