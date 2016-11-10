BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 10 Stantec Inc
* Stantec inc - pursuant to ncib, stantec may purchase up to 3.4 million common shares of co
* Purchases may commence on november 14, 2016, and will terminate no later than november 13, 2017
* Stantec announces renewal of normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mexico's Sigma to meet investors ahead of possible euro trade
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share