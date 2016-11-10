BRIEF-People's Utah Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* People's Utah Bancorp reports year-end 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
Nov 10 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Opdivo (nivolumab) demonstrates overall survival benefit in patients with unresectable advanced or recurrent gastric cancer in phase 3 study
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says Opdivo met primary endpoint of overall survival in phase 3 study
* Summit state bank reports net income for 2016 and declaration of dividend
* Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc declares quarterly dividend