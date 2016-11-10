Nov 10 Kohls Corp

* Kohl's corporation reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 sales $$4,327 million versus $4,427 million last year

* Kohls corp qtrly comparable store sales fell 1.7%

* Kohls corp qtrly earnings per share $0.83

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $ 0.83

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kohls corp qtrly earnings per share excluding non-recurring items $0.80

* Fy earnings per share view $3.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kohls corp says board also increased company's outstanding share purchase authorization under its existing share repurchase program to $2.0 billion

* Kohls corp says Kohl's expects to repurchase shares in open market transactions, subject to market conditions, over next three years

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share

* Excluding impairments, store closing and other costs, fiscal 2016 diluted earnings per share is expected to be $3.80 to $4.00

* Kohls corp says reaffirmed its prior fiscal 2016 diluted earnings per share guidance of $3.12 to $3.32 per diluted share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.87, revenue view $18.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00 excluding items