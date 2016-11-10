Nov 10 Kohls Corp
* Kohl's corporation reports third quarter financial results
* Q3 sales $$4,327 million versus $4,427 million last year
* Kohls corp qtrly comparable store sales fell 1.7%
* Kohls corp qtrly earnings per share $0.83
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $ 0.83
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters
* Kohls corp qtrly earnings per share excluding
non-recurring items $0.80
* Fy earnings per share view $3.87 -- Thomson Reuters
* Kohls corp says board also increased company's outstanding
share purchase authorization under its existing share repurchase
program to $2.0 billion
* Kohls corp says Kohl's expects to repurchase shares in
open market transactions, subject to market conditions, over
next three years
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share
* Excluding impairments, store closing and other costs,
fiscal 2016 diluted earnings per share is expected to be $3.80
to $4.00
* Kohls corp says reaffirmed its prior fiscal 2016 diluted
earnings per share guidance of $3.12 to $3.32 per diluted share
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.87, revenue view $18.84
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00 excluding
items
