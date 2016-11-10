Nov 10 Blueprint Medicines Corp :
* Collaboration revenues were $6.2 million for q3 of 2016,
as compared to $3.4 million for q3 of 2015
* Expects that its cash, cash equivalents and investments
balance will be at least $120 million at december 31, 2016
* Blueprint Medicines-expects existing cash, cash
equivalents, to be sufficient to fund operating expenses,
capital expenditure requirements into early 2018
* Blueprint medicines reports third quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q3 loss per share $0.62
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.79 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
