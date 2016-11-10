Nov 10 Theratechnologies Inc

* Phase iii trial confirms safety and efficacy results of ibalizumab observed in previously completed phase iib study

* Most treatment-emergent adverse events reported were mild to moderate in severity

* No serious adverse events (saes) were considered to be related to ibalizumab

* Results from study support regulatory submission of bla to us fda

Theratechnologies announces results from the last pivotal phase iii trial of hiv long acting biologic (lab) investigational antiretroviral ibalizumab.