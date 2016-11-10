Nov 10 Theratechnologies Inc
* Phase iii trial confirms safety and efficacy results of
ibalizumab observed in previously completed phase iib study
* Most treatment-emergent adverse events reported were mild
to moderate in severity
* No serious adverse events (saes) were considered to be
related to ibalizumab
* Results from study support regulatory submission of bla to
us fda
* Theratechnologies announces results from the last pivotal
phase iii trial of hiv long acting biologic (lab)
investigational antiretroviral ibalizumab.
