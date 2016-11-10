BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share
* Marathon Oil Corporation declares fourth quarter 2016 dividend
Nov 10 RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp - Net loss for quarter ended september 30, 2016 was $2.2 million, compared with $2.5 million for quarter ended September 30, 2015
* RXi Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results and highlights recent corporate developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marathon Oil Corporation declares fourth quarter 2016 dividend
* Cortland Bancorp raises quarterly cash dividend 14% to $0.08 per share; declares special year-end dividend of $0.07 per share
NEW YORK, Jan 23 The 51st edition of the Super Bowl will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 5 from Houston's NRG Stadium, pitting the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons. The National Football League's championship game is annually the most-watched television program in the United States, with last year's game commanding 111.9 million viewers.