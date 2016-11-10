BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share
* Marathon Oil Corporation declares fourth quarter 2016 dividend
Nov 10 Kaizen Discovery Inc
* Rights offering to raise gross proceeds of approximately C$7.3 million
* Kaizen says in connection with rights offering, has entered into standby commitment agreement with its largest shareholder, HPX Techco Inc
* Kaizen Discovery inc says aggregate subscription amount for hpx will be approximately C$4.9 million
* Kaizen Discovery Inc says under standby commitment agreement, Kaizen will issue 2.1 million non-transferable warrants to HPX.
* Kaizen Discovery Inc says each warrant will entitle hpx to acquire one common earnings per share of co at exercise price C$0.155 at any time on or before Jan 11, 2022
* Kaizen discovery announces rights offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cortland Bancorp raises quarterly cash dividend 14% to $0.08 per share; declares special year-end dividend of $0.07 per share
