BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share
* Marathon Oil Corporation declares fourth quarter 2016 dividend
Nov 10 Lakeside Minerals Inc
* Lakeside upsizes private placement and completes 3:1 consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marathon Oil Corporation declares fourth quarter 2016 dividend
* Cortland Bancorp raises quarterly cash dividend 14% to $0.08 per share; declares special year-end dividend of $0.07 per share
NEW YORK, Jan 23 The 51st edition of the Super Bowl will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 5 from Houston's NRG Stadium, pitting the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons. The National Football League's championship game is annually the most-watched television program in the United States, with last year's game commanding 111.9 million viewers.