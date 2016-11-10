Nov 10 Cardconnect Corp

* CardConnect Corp reports third quarter financial results

* Qtrly revenue $154.0 million versus $117.9 million

* CardConnect Corp sees fy 2016 revenue $588 - $603 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $593.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.93

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S