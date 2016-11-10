BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share
* Marathon Oil Corporation declares fourth quarter 2016 dividend
Nov 10 Cott Corp :
* Cott Corp - expect that adverse foreign exchange impact on 2016 EBITDA will be $18 to $19 million
* Cott Corp - Cott has targeted full year 2016 cash flow from operations of approximately $275 to $280 million
* Cott - sees full year 2016 capital expenditures in range of $135 to $140 million
* Cott reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.03
* Q3 revenue $885 million versus I/B/E/S view $873 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cortland Bancorp raises quarterly cash dividend 14% to $0.08 per share; declares special year-end dividend of $0.07 per share
