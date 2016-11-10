BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share
* Marathon Oil Corporation declares fourth quarter 2016 dividend
Nov 10 Altura Energy Inc :
* Qtrly per share - qtrly FFO basic and diluted share $0.01
* Altura Energy Inc qtrly production volumes averaged 574 BOE per day, a per share increase of 77 percent from Q2 of 2016 and 33 percent from Q3 of 2015
* Altura Energy Inc - corporation has approved a capital development budget of $17 million for 2017
* Altura Energy - "combined with production from Killam acquisition, program is forecasted to grow overall production to exit 2016 at 900 BOE per day"
* Altura Energy Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial results and 2017 capital budget, grows production per share 77 percent from the second quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cortland Bancorp raises quarterly cash dividend 14% to $0.08 per share; declares special year-end dividend of $0.07 per share
