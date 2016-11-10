BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share
* Marathon Oil Corporation declares fourth quarter 2016 dividend
Nov 10 Coca-cola European Partners Plc
* Coca-Cola european partners plc - affirms full-year 2016 outlook.
* Remains on track to achieve pre-tax savings of eur315 million to eur340 million through synergies by mid-2019
* Fy2016 earnings per share view eur 1.89, revenue view eur 10.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Does not expect to repurchase shares in 2016
* Coca-Cola european partners plc says qtrly revenue $2,986 million versus. $1,822 million last year
* Q3 revenue view eur 2.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Coca-Cola european partners reports interim results for the third-quarter ended 30 september 2016
* Q3 revenue eur 3.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view eur 2.92 billion
* Q3 earnings per share eur 0.67
* Q3 earnings per share view eur 0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cortland Bancorp raises quarterly cash dividend 14% to $0.08 per share; declares special year-end dividend of $0.07 per share
