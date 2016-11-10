Nov 10 Timmins Gold Corp

* Timmins Gold Corp announces C$20 million bought deal offering of units

* Timmins Gold Corp says each warrant will entitle holder to acquire one common share of Timmins Gold at a price of C$0.70

* Proceeds of offering will be used for exploration, preconstruction activities at Ana Paula project

* Says offering 36.4 million units priced at C$0.55/unit