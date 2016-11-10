UPDATE 1-Commercials slated to air during the 2017 Super Bowl

NEW YORK, Jan 23 The 51st edition of the Super Bowl will kick off on Sunday, Feb. 5 from Houston's NRG Stadium, pitting the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons. The National Football League's championship game is annually the most-watched television program in the United States, with last year's game commanding 111.9 million viewers.