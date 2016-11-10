Nov 10 JetBlue Airways Corp
* JetBlue Airways Corp - Load factor for October 2016 was
84.8 percent, an increase of 0.8 points from October 2015.
* JetBlue Airways Corp - JetBlue's Oct preliminary
completion factor was 97.7 percent and its on-time performance
was 77.0 percent
* JetBlue Airways Corp - Traffic in October increased 6.5
percent from October 2015, on a capacity increase of 5.5
percent.
* JetBlue Airways Corp - Hurricane Matthew negatively
impacted October unit revenue by approximately two percentage
points.
* JetBlue Airways Corp - JetBlue's preliminary revenue per
available seat mile for month of October decreased approximately
three percent year over year.
* JetBlue Airways reports october traffic
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: