BRIEF-People's Utah Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* People's Utah Bancorp reports year-end 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
Nov 10 Dimension Therapeutics Inc
* Dimension Therapeutics reports recent corporate progress and third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.58
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* People's Utah Bancorp reports year-end 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
* Summit state bank reports net income for 2016 and declaration of dividend
* Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc declares quarterly dividend