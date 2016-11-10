Nov 10 Redhill Biopharma Ltd -

* Redhill biopharma ltd says confirmatory phase iii study with rhb-105 for h. Pylori infection is planned to be initiated in h1/2017

* Redhill biopharma -fda has accepted manufacturing plan towards filing cmc package as part of potential future u.s. New drug application for rhb-105

* Redhill biopharma reports positive fda type b meeting on rhb-105 for h. Pylori infection ahead of confirmatory phase iii study