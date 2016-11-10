Nov 10 Tecogen Inc

* Tecogen inc says backlog of products and installations was $11.9 million as of q3 end and currently stands at $13.1 million as of monday, november 7, 2016

* Tecogen announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $6.616 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: