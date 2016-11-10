BRIEF-People's Utah Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.36
* People's Utah Bancorp reports year-end 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
Nov 10 Fiera Capital Corp
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.23
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.01
* Q3 revenue rose 36 percent to c$81.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.23, revenue view c$79.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fiera capital reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Summit state bank reports net income for 2016 and declaration of dividend
* Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc declares quarterly dividend