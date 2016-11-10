Nov 10 Audentes Therapeutics Inc

* Audentes therapeutics inc qtrly loss per share 0.94

* Audentes therapeutics inc - plan to file an ind for at132 for treatment of xlmtm in q1 of 2017

* As on sept 30 2016 cash, cash equivalents, and investments $ 119.2 million versus $ 95.2 million as on dec 2015

* Audentes therapeutics reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update