BRIEF-Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock
* Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock
Nov 10 Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc
* Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $690,000 versus $4.5 million
* ESSA Bancorp Inc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results
* Lilis Energy appoints Joseph C. Daches, CPA as EVP, CFO and Treasurer