RBC woos three senior financials bankers from Deutsche Bank
Jan 25 RBC Capital Markets has hired three senior Deutsche Bank AG bankers who focus on advising banks, according to an internal memo from the Canadian firm.
Nov 10 Fiera Capital Corp :
* Total consideration paid at closing for Centria was c$33 million
* Fiera Capital Corp - transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Fiera Capital's adjusted earnings per share in 2016.
* Fiera Capital acquires Centria Commerce Inc establishing its own private lending offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: