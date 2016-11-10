RBC woos three senior financials bankers from Deutsche Bank
Jan 25 RBC Capital Markets has hired three senior Deutsche Bank AG bankers who focus on advising banks, according to an internal memo from the Canadian firm.
Nov 10 Meta Financial Group Inc
* Meta financial group inc - initial transaction consideration is approximately $15 million
* Meta financial group inc - deal includes additional contingent consideration of up to approximately $35 million
* Meta financial group - proposed purchase, has been approved by boards of all companies and is expected to close in fourth calendar quarter of 2016
* Meta financial-excluding acquisition-related expenses, expected that impact of transaction will provide 10% to 16% percent accretion to meta's first fy eps
* Meta financial group - does not intend to raise additional capital for acquisition
* Meta financial group - expects to see approximately 10 percent tangible book value dilution at closing with earn-back period of 3 to 4 years
* metabank to acquire the assets of specialty consumer services lp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited
