Nov 10 Meta Financial Group Inc

* Meta financial group inc - initial transaction consideration is approximately $15 million

* Meta financial group inc - deal includes additional contingent consideration of up to approximately $35 million

* Meta financial group - proposed purchase, has been approved by boards of all companies and is expected to close in fourth calendar quarter of 2016

* Meta financial-excluding acquisition-related expenses, expected that impact of transaction will provide 10% to 16% percent accretion to meta's first fy eps

* Meta financial group - does not intend to raise additional capital for acquisition

* Meta financial group - expects to see approximately 10 percent tangible book value dilution at closing with earn-back period of 3 to 4 years

* metabank to acquire the assets of specialty consumer services lp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: