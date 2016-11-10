Nov 10 Titanium Corporation Inc :

* Titanium Corporation Inc - maximum gross proceeds of offering is $6.5 million

* Titanium Corp- five rights will entitle holder to subscribe for one common earnings per share of co upon payment of subscription price of $0.50 per common share

* Titanium Corporation announces rights offering and standby purchase arrangements, along with the appointment of a new director