* Qtrly reported sales of $189.5 million for q3 of 2016 versus $147.3 million

* Clearwater seafoods inc says qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.17

* Clearwater seafoods inc says board of directors approved and declared a dividend of $0.05 per share

* "at end of quarter, inventories in certain species were higher than expected"

* Clearwater reports strong third quarter results and positive outlook for 2016