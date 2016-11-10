BRIEF-Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock
* Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock
Nov 10 Skechers Usa Inc
* Skechers launches joint venture in South Korea
* Skechers launches joint venture in South Korea

* Transitioning its business in South Korea from a third-party distributor to a new joint venture with Luen Thai enterprises
* ESSA Bancorp Inc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results
* Lilis Energy appoints Joseph C. Daches, CPA as EVP, CFO and Treasurer