BRIEF-Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock
* Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Mondelez International Inc
* Mondelz International updates its sustainable palm oil action plan
* Mondelez International Inc says "builds on progress made since 2014 by requiring suppliers to improve practices across entire operations" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ESSA Bancorp Inc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results
* Lilis Energy appoints Joseph C. Daches, CPA as EVP, CFO and Treasurer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: