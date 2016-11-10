BRIEF-Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock
* Affimed announces closing of public offering of common stock
Nov 10 Interlink Electronics Inc
* At September 30, 2016, company had $6.2 million in cash on hand, and no debt
* Interlink Electronics reports third quarter and year-to-date (nine month) 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 revenue rose 22.7 percent to $3.2 million
* ESSA Bancorp Inc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results
* Lilis Energy appoints Joseph C. Daches, CPA as EVP, CFO and Treasurer