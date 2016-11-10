Nov 10 Interlink Electronics Inc

* At September 30, 2016, company had $6.2 million in cash on hand, and no debt

* Interlink Electronics reports third quarter and year-to-date (nine month) 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 revenue rose 22.7 percent to $3.2 million