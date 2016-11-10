Nov 10 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc :

* Acadia Healthcare reports that the CMA accepts Acadia's undertakings and approves Acadia's acquisition of the Priory Group

* Transaction expected to close November 30, 2016

* CMA in U.K. has accepted Acadia's previously announced undertakings to sell to BC Partners 21 existing behavioral health facilities

* As result of CMA's acceptance of company's undertakings, acquisition of Priory will not be referred for in-depth Phase 2 investigation