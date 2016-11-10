BRIEF-Mednax to acquire Neonatology Practice in Utah
* Mednax announces acquisition of Neonatology Practice in Utah
Nov 10 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc :
* Acadia Healthcare reports that the CMA accepts Acadia's undertakings and approves Acadia's acquisition of the Priory Group
* Transaction expected to close November 30, 2016
* CMA in U.K. has accepted Acadia's previously announced undertakings to sell to BC Partners 21 existing behavioral health facilities
* As result of CMA's acceptance of company's undertakings, acquisition of Priory will not be referred for in-depth Phase 2 investigation
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.
* Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina