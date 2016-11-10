Nov 10 Amsurg Corp

* Amsurg - intends to use proceeds to purchase or redeem 5.625% senior notes due 2020, to repay existing indebtedness under term loan, revolving loan facilities

* Envision and Amsurg announce proposed private offering of $750 million senior notes by new Amethyst Corp. (to be renamed Envision Healthcare Corporation) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: