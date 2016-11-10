BRIEF-Relevium Technologies says engaged with exchange to ensure fluidity for BioGanix deal
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited
Nov 10 Acasta Enterprises Inc :
* Stellwagen announces its acquisition by Acasta Enterprises Inc. for US$270 million
* Acasta Enterprises Inc to commit us$100 million to Stellwagen Capital's investment vehicles
* Deal for about US$270 million plus future consideration contingent on operating performance of Stellwagen over next three to five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.