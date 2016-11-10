Nov 10 Amsurg Corp :

* Amsurg Corp. announces launch of tender offer and consent solicitation for its 5.625% senior notes due 2020

* Offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding $250 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior notes due 2020

* Tender offer is scheduled to expire at midnight, eastern time, on Monday, December 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: